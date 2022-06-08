Buhari, Osinbajo return to Eagle Square as Tinubu coasts to victory

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have returned to Eagle Square, the venue of the presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC even aa it is becoming increasingly clear that former g‎overnor Bola Tinubu is se to clinch the presidential ticket of the party.

Buhari had left Eagle Square yesterday at the commencement of the voting by delegates.

The President who is not a delegate ad therefore, cannot vote in the election, left after delivering his adress to the convention.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo left Eagles Square early Wednesday morning as it became increasingly clear that his dream of succeeding his boss as Nigeria’s next president may have come to naught.

Osinbajo was rated alongside former Lagos governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the front runner among the 23 contenders for the 2023 presidential ticket of APC.

But events at Eagles Square suggested that he may not stand a chance against the man who first brought him to limelight by appointing him as Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos.

Tinubu also nominated him as the Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari following the victory of APC in 2015.

Indeed, Osinbajo was booed as a betrayer for contesting against his former boss and benefactor on arrival at the Eagle Square on Tuesday evening.

Things gets worse for Osinbajo when his former boss was endorsed by two former governors, a sitting governor, a former Speaker and the youngest among the 23 aspirants.

However, it is not clear whether the Vice President departed Eagles Square early in anticipation of loss of the primary election or he just went to refresh himself with the possibility that he will return before the commencement of sorting of ballots and announcement of the result of the primary election.

Meanwhile, the sorting of the ballots from the 40 boxes used for the election has continued with Tinubu scoring majority of the votes so far.