APC Convention: Tinubu Leads Aspirants to Address Delegates

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election begins, aspirants have started to address delegates.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu kickstarted the process advocating that the party must emerge after tonight’s exercise to present a united front to be victorious in the general election coming up in 2023.

He reminded delegated and all listeners about his achievements as Lagos Governor. He informed them also that he has a huge political structure to win the general election.

After him. the Senate President mounted the podium. He listed his achievements and experience at the National Assembly for the past 23 years.

Senator Sani Yerima is delivering his speech now…