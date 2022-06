Two presidential aspirants, ex governor t Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun threw the Eagles Square venue of the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress into excitement as they announced they are stepping down for former Lagos governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State also joined them to endorse Tinubu

The aspirants asked their supporters to vote for Tinubu as they acknowledged that he has the competency to rule the country.

They also promised to support bim if he elected the president of Nigeria.

Later, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole and Abubakar Badaru also stepped down and endorsed Tinubu.