Osinbajo Not Involved in Road Accident, Only Stopped to Assist a Victim

Osinbajo Not Involved in Road Accident, Only Stopped to Assist a Victim

Monday, June 6, 2022 12:50 pm


 

VP’s team assisting the accident victim

On his way to the airport this morning, VP Yemi Osinbajo came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, and ensured victim was taken to the hospital with his convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip from the and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo.

According to his SA Media, Laolu Akande, VP’S security and medical teams assisted in removing the victim from the crushed vehicle resulting from a somersault. He was transported to Airforce base hospital. It was a solo accident. The car had summersaulted on the opposite lane and was impaled on a tree.

VP is now in Ondo to deliver personally the President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolences and message regarding yesterday’s terrorist attack in Owo.

More photos:

The accident scene

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Edging towards the precipice
    File: Gunmen: 4 hours ago

    Panic as gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Kogi
    VP Yemi Osinbajo 9 hours ago

    Deliver Yemi Osinbajo: Open Letter to APC Presidential Primary Delegates
    15 hours ago

    Ondo attack: Gbajabiamila, Tinubu call for immediate arrest of perpetrators
    16 hours ago

    Osinbajo Campaign Council Welcomes Delegates to Abuja
    Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo Deputy Governor 17 hours ago

    Oyo deputy governor dumps PDP for APC
    George Lamming, renowned Barbadian novelist, poet: dies at 94 17 hours ago

    Bestselling writer George Lamming dies at 94
    18 hours ago

    Governor Fayemi Condemns Owo Killing