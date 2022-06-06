Osinbajo Not Involved in Road Accident, Only Stopped to Assist a Victim

On his way to the airport this morning, VP Yemi Osinbajo came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, and ensured victim was taken to the hospital with his convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip from the and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo.

According to his SA Media, Laolu Akande, VP’S security and medical teams assisted in removing the victim from the crushed vehicle resulting from a somersault. He was transported to Airforce base hospital. It was a solo accident. The car had summersaulted on the opposite lane and was impaled on a tree.

VP is now in Ondo to deliver personally the President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolences and message regarding yesterday’s terrorist attack in Owo.

