Akerodolu condemns Owo attack, says “we will hunt down assailants”

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has condemned Sunday attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State, saying “we will hunt down the assailants and make them pay.” The terrorist attack left more than 50 worshippers dead and many injured.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor commiserated with the families of the victims, describing the attack as vile, satanic and a personal loss. He also urged the people to remain calm and vigiant.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands. I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom,” Akeredolu said.