Northern States’ APC Governors, Political Leaders: South Must Produce President

Saturday, June 4, 2022 11:27 pm


Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi and Amosun

APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support the Party in providing progressive leadership amidst the national challenges. During the discussions, the governors said they welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari's invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

They said: "After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country."

 

Below is their full statement:

Statement by Northern States’ APC Governors and Political Leaders

 

APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our Party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges. During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.

 

After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

 

We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states. We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to  contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

 

The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.

 

Signed, 4th June 2022:

 

  1. Aminu Bello Masari                            Governor of Katsina State
  2. Abubakar Sani Bello                           Governor of Niger State
  3. Abdullahi A. Sule                               Governor of Nasarawa State
  4. Prof. B.G. Umara Zulum                    Governor of Borno State
  5. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai                        Governor of Kaduna State
  6. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya                 Governor of Gombe State
  7. Bello M. Matawalle                            Governor of Zamfara State
  8. Simon Bako Lalong                            Governor of Plateau State
  9. Senator Aliyu Wamakko                     Former Governor of Sokoto State
  10. Dr. A.U. Ganduje                               Governor of Kano State
  11. Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu       Governor of Kebbi State

 

 

 

 

 

