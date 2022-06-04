Just In: Northern governors declare support for Southern Presidency

Governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC from the Northern part of the country on Saturday evening declared their support for the shift of the presidency to the Southern Nigeria in 2023 ahead of the presidential primary of the party scheduled to hold between 6 and 8 June in Abuja.

The Northern Governors in a statement said they were convinced that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be from the southern states of Nigeria.

The Governor said it is a question of honour for the APC and in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country for the next Nigeria president to come from the Southern part of the country

Consequently, the Governors asked their colleague from Jigawa in North west Nigeria, Abubakar Badaru who had obtained form to contest for the APC presidential ticket to abandon his ambition.

Aside Badaru, the other aspirants from the North contesting for the APC presidential ticket are Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, former governor Sani Yerima of Zamfara and Senate President Ahmad Lawan

In the statement, signed by at least 11 governors, the APC chief executive ask all Northerners to withdraw from the conntest for the APC president ticket.

“APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria today met to review the political situation and to further support our Party in providing progressive leadership amidst our national challenges. During our discussions, we welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s invitation to governors and other stakeholders to contribute to the emergence of a strong presidential candidate for the APC.”

“After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in anyway affected by the decisions taken by another political party. We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country.

“We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states. We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”