Victor Umeh Dumps APGA, Moves with Peter Obi to Labour Party

Chief Victor Umeh, one time national Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Friday, dumped the party. He has joined former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi in the Labour Party.

The reason Umeh jumped ship was that he failed to secure the Senatorial candidacy for Anambra central senatorial zone.

He was defeated in the primary election by the current serving member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ferdinard Dozie Nwankwo who represents Anoacha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency.

The Network gathered that Umeh, now emerged the candidate of the Labour Party for Anambra central senatorial zone for 2023 general elections.

It was learnt that that nobody contested with Umeh in the ongoing Labour Party primary election in Asaba, Delta State.