2022 Hajj: Saudi Arabia issues rules to airlines for transporting pilgrims

Friday, June 3, 2022 9:49 am


File: Nigerian Pilgrims on the way to Hajj

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued new rules for airlines transporting pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season, local media reported.

The rules cover all airlines working in the kingdom’s airports, including private airlines, regarding the health requirements that should be met by passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

According to the new rules, pilgrim passengers should be less than 65 years old and have completed immunizations with basic doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Pilgrim passengers must also submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours prior to departure to the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines SAUDIA, the national flag carrier, has allocated 14 aircraft for pilgrims, which are expected to make 268 international flights from and to 15 stations worldwide, as well as 32 domestic flights.

In total, the airline will be responsible for providing around 107,000 international and 12,800 domestic seats during the Hajj Season, it added.

Saudi Arabia announced in April its plan to receive one million domestic and foreign pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season.

It is the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims due to COVID-19 outbreaks. (Xinhua/NAN)

