After PDP Primaries, Atiku Meets Wike for Reconciliation

Monday, May 30, 2022 5:21 pm


Atiku visits Wike

 

It is expected move in any sane environment after the political battle has been lost and won, to kickstart reconcilitaion process. That was exactly what Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate since Saturday did today. He met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Abuja, his close runner up in last Saturday’s primary electons.

Since a house that is divided against itself cannot stand, concerned party big shots like former Ekiti State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Ayodele Fayose, went with Atiku to meet Wike. This is to present a formidable front against the All Progressives Congresss juggernaut in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku scored 371 votes; Wike, 237; a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, 70; the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, 38; the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, 20; a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, 14; one. Fayose and Dele Mohmodu scored zero each.

 

