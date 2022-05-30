2023: Obi picks Labour Party presidential ticket

peterBy Ifeanyi Olannye

Former governor of Anambra , Mr Peter Obi has been elected unopposed as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for 2023 general elections.

Obi emerged winner after all other aspirants stepped down for him and in the interest of the party in a presidential primary elections held on Monday in Asaba, Delta .

According to Chairman, Electoral Committee, Usman Abdullahi, five presidential aspirants were cleared to contest the election.

Abdullahi disclosed that a total of 104 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), were accredited for the election.

However, in the unfolding event, the presidential aspirants; Prof. Pat Utomi, Mr Joseph Faduri and Mrs Olubusola Emmanuel-Tella stepped down while Mr Charles Uchenna withdrew from the election

Obi, at the end of the voting, polled a total of 96 votes to clinch the party ticket for the general election.

While declaring the result, Abdullahi declared Obi winner and presidential candidate of the LP for the 2023 general election for having polled a total of 96 votes out of the 97 valid votes with one invalid vote.

He described the process as free, fair, transparent and credible.

Obi, in his acceptance address, said that the country was in dire need of effective leadership that could remove the country from consuming to productive nation.

According to him, the only way to fight insecurity is to pull people out of poverty.

He said that under his administration, education, power generation and the economy would be the priority, if given the mandate as president.

Obi said that having secured the mandate as presidential candidate that the journey to the presidency has begun.

He said he would mobilise to harness votes from all nook and cranny of the country to win the presidency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the process was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) amidst tight security by security agencies and the media, Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress were represented.(NAN)