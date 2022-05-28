No plan to postpone PDP National Convention

Saturday, May 28, 2022 3:58 pm


PDP-Umbrella

PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has denied claims that it has postponed its 2022 Special National Convention where its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election will be elected.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Saturday said Special National Convention of the part was on course as scheduled today, Saturday May 28, 2022 and there was no contemplation whatsoever for postponement.

It added that it since commenced processes to elect its Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election in line with its mission to rescue and rebuild the nation from misrule.

“Our Party remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections”, Ologunagba said. .

He said that the PDP 2022 Special National Convention was already on course, as the party’s presidential candidates, national delegates, are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP therefore charges our members, swarming supporters, the International Community, election monitors and the general public to disregard and completely discountenance suggestions that the 2022 Special National Convention has been postponed.

“The APC is fighting a lost battle as its resort to manipulations and underhand dealings can never sway Nigerians in their determination to vote out the APC in 2023 and commence the rebuilding of our nation on the platform of the PDP,”, the PDP stated

