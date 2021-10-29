Appeal Court asks PDP to go ahead with National Convention

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt today, Friday, gave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the right to go ahead with its national convention scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Eagles Square,Abuja.

The Court dismissed the application by the suspended Chairman,Prince Uche Secondus, asking it to suspend the conduct of the national convention pending the determination of his suit.

The Court equally dismissed the Secondus’ suit challenging his status in the party.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole on behalf two other Judges was unanimously assented to it.

There was jubilation by members of the party outside the Court premises consequent upon the ruling.

Details later.