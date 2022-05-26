Gasvine Properties Celebrates Customers at 4th Anniversary Celebration

The Group Managing Director of Gasvine Properties limited, ESV Dr Godwin Oziele, was the chief host at the gathering of guests that comprised clients, potential clients, the Baale, village head of Ofada, and the host community among others. It was meant to mark the 4th anniversary of Gasvine Properties. He was really happy as he welcomed guests to the anniversary celebration on Saturday, May 21 2022.

The event was held at phase 1 of their dreamland garden estate Ofada, Ogun State. The hall where the event was held is a purpose-built modern state of the art building meant to serve as the eatery for the estate. Some guests wondered aloud that if the “eatery is this beautiful, how beautiful will the estate be at completion?

The event had in attendance the cream of the society from all walks of life and even the host community. Everyone was happy at the speed with which work started. The host community was particularly happy with the development that Gasvine Properties has brought to them.

“Gasvine Properties Limited came on board to make everyone’s housing dream a reality and we have worked round the clock to ensure this happens. In four years by being focused, we were able to birth five estates across the nation. We had four before now and have just commissioned the fifth this morning just in time before the event,” Dr Oziele said.

“We have made integrity and excellence our driving values, this has made our customers happy that they have become our ambassadors. With us, in the property industry, your housing dream will become a reality. We cannot overemphasise that.

Our initiatives take care of housing problems for Nigerians resident here and even those in the diaspora, we are committed, focused and dedicated to making our dream a reality. The results on the ground attest to this, we don’t just talk, we deliver,” said the GMD

The GMD during his speech was quick to appreciate the clients who believed in them enough to pay at inception when there was nothing outside of a thick bush. “Their belief in us is what has grown to what we are celebrating today,” he said. He was happy and appreciative of everyone who made it to the fourth-anniversary event. He prayed passionately for favour for all present and particularly for their clients. “May God keep blessing you all,” he prayed excitedly.

MC MOG at the event compere reeled out jokes, and made everyone happy and smiling. He was ably assisted by MC FS, another very funny compere.

The ceremony was a week-long programme. It started on Monday 16th May 2022, the actual day Gasvine became four. The staff all gathered to return all the glory to God who crowned their efforts with success. It was an emotional event for every staff member present, that despite the state of the nation and the challenges on the field, God saw them through it all.

The staff and clients were also rewarded for their roles in making the Gasvine story success at the event, the best marketer, the best Branch Manager, the most punctual, the best dressed, the most loyal client, and outstanding loyal clients were among the awards given out to those who deserved it. The awardees were happy about the recognition.

The events ended on the red carpet where guests praised the organisation for its foresight, excellence and integrity. “When you pay you don’t have any reason to be afraid,” one of them said.

“I like them for their truthfulness and excellence.” another happily said, adding that Gasvine “is the best.”