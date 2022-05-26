Breaking: Gunmen abduct Ozi Salami in Kogi

Breaking: Gunmen abduct Ozi Salami in Kogi

Thursday, May 26, 2022 11:36 am


Alhaji-Isa-Ozi-Salami

Alhaji-Isa-Ozi-Salami


Richard Elesho

A board member of Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Commission, HYPPADEC, Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami has been kidnapped by a group of gun wielding criminals.

The Kogi born public affairs commentator and politician was reportedly abducted this Thursday morning around Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area. He was said to be on his way to the Mosque for morning prayers, when the assailants whisked him away from his community.

The gunmen who were said to have laid siege on his community overnight, were yet to make contact at the time of this report.

An eye witness claimed the gunmen identified the politician by name and shot someone dead, before taking Salami away. Another person was also wounded in the attack.

Since the news of the early morning attack broke, members of the community have been thrown into fears while discussing the matter in hush tones.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the abduction. William Ayah, spokesperson of the command who confirmed the attack said a tactical team has already been deployed to rescue the victim.

The News reports that in recent times, kidnappers have upped their activities in the Confluence State.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Party Delegates and the Aspiration for a Better Nigeria
    28 mins ago

    AHF Nigeria to Commemorate Menstrual Health Day on 28 May
    35 mins ago

    Encomiums for Ogun Governor, Abiodun as new 2.5km Arepo road comes on stream
    Sen. Magnus Abe: 2 hours ago

    Rivers: Magnus Abe abandons contest for APC governorship ticket
    Former member of the House of Representatives, Yahman Abdullah; emerges the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara. 3 hours ago

    Former Rep Yahman Abdullahi wins Kwara PDP governorship ticket
    Mr Isa Ashiru; wins ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State for the 2023 governorship election. 3 hours ago

    Ashiru emerges PDP Kaduna guber candidate
    The declaration of Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade for governorship under the APC in Abeokuta, Ogun State 4 hours ago

    Ogun governorship: Akinlade sends message to APC delegates
    4 hours ago

    Ajibola Basiru: Still Lost on the Wrong Road