Breaking: Gunmen abduct Ozi Salami in Kogi

A board member of Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Commission, HYPPADEC, Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami has been kidnapped by a group of gun wielding criminals.

The Kogi born public affairs commentator and politician was reportedly abducted this Thursday morning around Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area. He was said to be on his way to the Mosque for morning prayers, when the assailants whisked him away from his community.

The gunmen who were said to have laid siege on his community overnight, were yet to make contact at the time of this report.

An eye witness claimed the gunmen identified the politician by name and shot someone dead, before taking Salami away. Another person was also wounded in the attack.

Since the news of the early morning attack broke, members of the community have been thrown into fears while discussing the matter in hush tones.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the abduction. William Ayah, spokesperson of the command who confirmed the attack said a tactical team has already been deployed to rescue the victim.

The News reports that in recent times, kidnappers have upped their activities in the Confluence State.