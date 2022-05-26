Abiodun wins Ogun APC guber ticket

Abiodun wins Ogun APC guber ticket

Thursday, May 26, 2022 5:59 pm


Govenor Dapo Abiodun: wins Ogun APC governorship ticket for 2023 election

Govenor Dapo Abiodun

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has been declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election.

Abiodun contested the primary election with five other aspirants; Abdulkabir Akinlade, Biyi Otegbeye, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, Owodunni Opayemi and Remi Bakare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was held at the main bowl of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta on Thursday.

NAN reports that the election was supervised by a five-man Electoral Committee from the National Headquarters headed by Wale Ohu.

Announcing the results of the election after delegates from the 20 Local Government areas had cast their votes, Ohu said Abiodun scored 1,168 votes while other aspirants had nil.

He said that 1,180 delegates were accredited for the election, saying that 1,170 votes cast with two voided votes.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun, having scored the majority votes cast, is hereby declare the winner of the APC governorship primary election in Ogun state .

“He is hereby declared the governorship candidate of APC to stand in the 2023 governorship election in the state,” Ohu said.

In his acceptance speech, Abiodun promised to continue with the massive turnaround of the state with various infrastructural development.

He appreciated the people of the state for the continuous support and prayers.

The governor also commended members of the electoral committee, saying that they have conducted a free and fair election.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Omo-Agege 22 mins ago

    Omo-Agege picks Delta APC governorship ticket
    Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 28 mins ago

    Sanwo -Olu wins Lagos APC ticket to run for 2nd term
    Governor Godwin Obaseki 41 mins ago

    Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s delegates for 2023 election
    2 hours ago

    Gasvine Properties Celebrates Customers at 4th Anniversary Celebration
    Sanwo -Olu, the only aspirant is Lagos APC primary 2 hours ago

    Why Sanwo-Olu is the only contestant for Lagos APC governorship ticket
    3 hours ago

     Ajadi steps down for Rabiu Kwankwaso
    4 hours ago

    FUTA New VC, Adenike Oladiji, Unfolds Agenda
    6 hours ago

    Party Delegates and the Aspiration for a Better Nigeria