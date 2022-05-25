IBEDC Holds Safety Sensitization in Public Schools

IBEDC Holds Safety Sensitization in Public Schools

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 4:17 pm


The students

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Plc (IBEDC) has joined the nation to celebrate our future, the Nigerian child as part of activities for the 2022 International Children’s Day celebration, by visiting several public schools within its network to create awareness on electricity safety. The visits also coincides with the Company’s safety sensitization activities earmarked for the commemoration of the just concluded World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

A statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele said the need to educate children on imbibing a positive health and safety culture should not be taken for granted. As cultivating the lessons on how to maintain safety around electricity early will not only save their lives, but it will also forestall lifelong injuries.

“We are strategically embarking on these sensitization visits of some public schools across our franchise to equip children with the safety skill set that will change their orientation about electricity safety and make them act proactively, because as we know, prevention is better than cure. IBEDC as a socially responsible corporate entity with education at the core of its CSR thrust, then decided that, in addition to our annual donation of school materials and fees to some indigent students, we will leverage the Children’s Day celebration as a platform to teach children on safety” Engr. Ayodele said.

Speaking further, Engr. Ayodele said IBEDC is committed to upholding global safety standards, as well as sustaining the health and safety culture the company has built over the years through continuous internal endeavors and collaborations with external safety agencies.
“It is against this backdrop that we organized various programs aimed at institutionalizing the safety culture within our business and the people we serve, namely Essay Competition, 1st Responder trainings, Technical workshop and colloquium, courtesy visits to critical stakeholders etc., to commemorate the 2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work. This is to further position us for the safety challenges and best practices of the 21st century.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Osinbajo Gets Rousing Welcome in Plateau, Abia, Ebonyi, Sokoto
    Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah 6 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct 2 Priests, others in Sokoto Catholic Diocese
    16 hours ago

    Nigeria: Change the National Anthem
    16 hours ago

    Letter from a Falsely Accused Accountant-General
    Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi reading an excerpt from his memoirs 18 hours ago

    When Nigeria got it wrong – Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi
    19 hours ago

    Dino Melaye crashes out of senatorial race
    22 hours ago

    So, Why Does Buhari Hate Tinubu?
    1 day ago

    Osinbajo a visionary who can fix Nigeria – Governor Zulum