IBEDC Holds Safety Sensitization in Public Schools

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Plc (IBEDC) has joined the nation to celebrate our future, the Nigerian child as part of activities for the 2022 International Children’s Day celebration, by visiting several public schools within its network to create awareness on electricity safety. The visits also coincides with the Company’s safety sensitization activities earmarked for the commemoration of the just concluded World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

A statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele said the need to educate children on imbibing a positive health and safety culture should not be taken for granted. As cultivating the lessons on how to maintain safety around electricity early will not only save their lives, but it will also forestall lifelong injuries.

“We are strategically embarking on these sensitization visits of some public schools across our franchise to equip children with the safety skill set that will change their orientation about electricity safety and make them act proactively, because as we know, prevention is better than cure. IBEDC as a socially responsible corporate entity with education at the core of its CSR thrust, then decided that, in addition to our annual donation of school materials and fees to some indigent students, we will leverage the Children’s Day celebration as a platform to teach children on safety” Engr. Ayodele said.

Speaking further, Engr. Ayodele said IBEDC is committed to upholding global safety standards, as well as sustaining the health and safety culture the company has built over the years through continuous internal endeavors and collaborations with external safety agencies.

“It is against this backdrop that we organized various programs aimed at institutionalizing the safety culture within our business and the people we serve, namely Essay Competition, 1st Responder trainings, Technical workshop and colloquium, courtesy visits to critical stakeholders etc., to commemorate the 2022 World Day for Safety and Health at Work. This is to further position us for the safety challenges and best practices of the 21st century.