Aerofield homes bags excellence recognition award

The Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes, Lagos, Mr Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde was all smiles over the weekend as his property company bagged Excellence Recognition award as the real estate company of the year. The award was packaged by Global Excellence Magazine.

In a letter signed by the publisher of the magazine, Mayor Akinpelu, Aerofield Homes was said to have merited this keenly contested award for its committed interest in closing housing deficit in the country as well as contributions to social-economic development of the country.

Armstrong alongside other eminent Nigerians were presented with their awards at a colourful dinner held on Sunday at Ikeja, Lagos State capital.

According to the organiser of the award, Aerofield Homes was said to have been singled out for the honour due to its dedicated passion towards helping many Nigerians both at home and abroad to be home owners.

Receiving the award, Armstrong dedicated the award to the entire staff of Aerofield Homes praising them for their sacrifices and committment towards closing housing deficit in the country.

He said the award would no doubt encourage him and his management team to join forces with the government to further help in providing decent housing for Nigerians.