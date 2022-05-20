Gunmen abduct 7 in Abaji

By Richard Elesho

No fewer than seven persons have been abducted by gunmen in Abaji Council Area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja. The incident happened in the wee hours of this Wednesday, 18th May.

An eye witness, simply identified as Pa. Joseph, a clergyman, who confirmed the Fulani gunmen attack, attributed his narrow escape to God.

He had barely alighted from a commercial vehicle he boarded from Ibadan, when he heard a staccato of gunshots. He immediately hurried for safety, abandoning part of his luggages in the process.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 12:30am, when gunmen invaded Sidi Ali area of the town. Those abducted included 3 men, 3 children and a woman.

One of the men was described as a ‘blind Pastor’, whose plea for leniency and release was ignored by the kidnappers. Two of the victims, a mother and her infant who newly moved to the neighbourhood were however left off the hook on Thursday.

“I had to abandon my luggage and hurriedly ran for cover. I lied flat on the floor to avoid being noticed. Thank God they did not see me in the dark.” Pa Joseph told TheNews.

Abaji has become notorious for gunmen attacks in recent times.