Russia using hunger as weapon of war – German FM

Russia using hunger as weapon of war – German FM

Thursday, May 19, 2022 9:18 am


Russian forces in Ukraine

Russian forces in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has accused Russia of blocking grain exports from Ukraine, therefore, using hunger and deprivation as a weapon of war.

“Russia is leading this war with another terrible and forceful weapon – hunger and deprivation.

“By blocking Ukrainian ports and destroying silos, streets, and railroads, Russia has launched a grain war, stoking a global food crisis,” Baerbock said at a foreign ministers’ meeting at the United Nations (UN) in New York.

“It is doing so at a time when millions are already being threatened by hunger, particularly in the Middle East and Africa.
“They are threatened due to the devastating effects of the climate crisis, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, due to conflicts raging in their own regions.”

According to the German government, Russia is blocking the export of 20 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine, primarily to North Africa and Asia.

Much of it is being blocked at Odessa port.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest producers of grain.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of bringing Ukrainian grain as well as food and fertiliser produced by Russia and Belarus into world markets.

Ukraine and Russia together produce almost one-third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, he said.

He added that the war in Ukraine could tip millions of people into food insecurity and cause “a crisis that could last for years”.

According to the UN, global hunger levels are at a new high.

“In just two years, the number of severely food insecure people has doubled, from 135 million pre-pandemic to 276 million today,” Guterres said. (dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)
UMD/YEE

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    FCT Minister Mohammad Bello, speaking when he visited Dei – Dei International Market 3 hours ago

    FCT minister orders indefinite closure of Dei-Dei market
    monkeypox 4 hours ago

    WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Britain
    Google 4 hours ago

    Google’s Russian unit files for bankruptcy as accounts get seized
    Ahmed Idris : Accountant General of the Federation 5 hours ago

    N89bn fraud: Effect of FG’s Suspension of Accountant General
    11 hours ago

    Iziogba at 80: An Uncommon Police Offficer Who Had Power Under Control
    19 hours ago

    Adebanjo gives kudos to Ajadi’s 2023 presidential aspiration
    20 hours ago

    Sanwo-olu Orders Total Ban On Okada In Six Local Councils, Nine LCDAs
    21 hours ago

    Osinbajo: Creating a prosperous and safe nation through the rule of law