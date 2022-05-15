Ogun 2023: Attack on Abiodun: Onagoruwa Family Disowns ‘Member’

…says writer is a coward, con artist

The Onagoruwa Family of Odogbolu in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun state, has disclaimed a write up purportedly written by a family member attacking the personality of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The family, in a letter signed by the family head of Onagoruwa and Baba Oba of Odogbolu Kingdom, Emeritus Professor Tola Atinmo and the Secretary of Onagoruwa Descendants Union, Rev Wale Onagoruwa, described the write up as fictitious.

An acclaimed member of Onagoruwa Family, AOO Olu- Onagoruwa had written against Governor Abiodun tagging him a governor without honour and dirty secret.

But in a statement by the Onagoruwa Family, AOO, who claimed to be a writer and vegetable based farmer based in Ilishan-Remo, was disowned, saying such a person never existed in the family.

According to the family, there is no a person in the family with such a name and based in Illishan-Remo, asking Governor Abiodun and members of the public to disregard such a write up.

According to the family, “the writer was not only a coward, but a con artist with or without sponsors wants to deliberately bring our cherished family name into disrepute, controversy, dishonour”.

“The attention of the Onagoruwa Descendant Union (Home and Abroad) has been drawn to a write up purportedly written a member of the family name “Dr AOO Onagoruwa“ the Onagoruwa Family Hereby states that the Name is fictitious and also that no such person exists in our Family. We further state without any fear of contradiction that there is no Onagoruwa (living or dead) who lives in Illishan-Remo Remo,an author, writer and public analyst.

“The writer of the article deliberately decided to use our family name to lend credence to his write thus drawing public opinion/attention to the article the public is hereby notified, particularly the office of his excellency, the executive Governor of Ogun state, that we the Onagoruwa family (home and abroad declare that the author is not and has never been a member of our family, and that no such person with that name or details exist in our family or in reality.

“The writer is a coward and a con artist who whether by him or herself, with or without sponsors wants to deliberately bring our cherished family name into disrepute, controversy, dishonour”, the statement read.