4 arrested over murder of David Imoh in Lagos

4 arrested over murder of David Imoh in Lagos

Sunday, May 15, 2022 11:21 pm


David Imoh: Four arrested over his murder by Lagos Police Command

David Imoh: Four arrested over his murder by Lagos Police Command

By Moses Omorogieva

Police in Lagos State had arrested four persons who allegedly carried out jungle justice on one David Imoh, 38, at Lekki Phase One area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State , SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He said, “The incident happened on May 12, 2022. Four persons were arrested same day in connection with the act. We are on the trail of the fifth person, now at large.

“The victim is Sunday Imoh, 38 year old. The suspects will be prosecuted when arrested. We will make sure they are fully prosecuted so that they will serve as deterrents to others.”

According to the PPRO, Jungle justice is not allowed in Lagos State.

He warned the members of the public to guide against it.

“Don’t take the law into your hands,” he warned.

NAN had earlier gathered that the victim was beaten by some suspected commercial motorcyclists operating within the Lekki Phase One area over disagreement on a N100 balance.

It learnt that the disagreement resulted into a fight between Imoh and one of the commercial motorcyclists. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    N198m debt: Court orders freezing of Derilar company, its directors’ accounts
    Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, 4 hours ago

    Breaking: Sylva withdraws presidential bid, back to office
    Tallen: 4 hours ago

    Like Malami, Ngige, Tallen withdraws decision to quit Buhari’s cabinet
    6 hours ago

    Ajadi welcomes ex-Tinubu’s campaign DG Jibrin to NNPP
    Port Harcourt refinery: to be rehabilitated 10 hours ago

    SERAP sues Buhari for spending N1.48tr on maintaining refineries with no crude oil
    12 hours ago

    Gasvine Properties Celebrates 4 Years of Delighting their Customers
    21 hours ago

    The killing of Citizen Deborah, our own Malala
    APC Presidential Aspirant, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (right) with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, during Amaechi’s consultative visit to Kaduna State APC delegates, Sunday. 22 hours ago

    2023 presidency: Kaduna APC delegates switch support from Tinubu to Amaechi