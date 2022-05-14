Why Malami, Ngige, Cannot Be Buhari’s Ministers Now- Falana

Saturday, May 14, 2022 9:50 am


 

Malami, left, and Ngige

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), human rights activist and theChair, Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB) has argued why Labour Minister, Chris Ngige and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), cannot withdraw their letters of resignation and come back to be cabinet members in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

According to Falana, having resigned from the Buhari administration, Malami and Ngige were reported to have withdrawn their letters of resignation after the farewell meeting with Buhari. Such withdrawal, as Falana argued, is illegal as it constitutes a gross contravention of section 306 (2) of the Constitution which stipulates that “The resignation of any person from any office established by this Constitution shall take effect when the writing signifying the resignation is received by the authority or person to whom it is addressed or by any person authorised by that authority or person to receive it.”

Since the resignation of the former Ministers has taken effect, Falana said “they cannot return to the cabinet either of their own volition or on the directive of the President. The resignation of the Ministers is not a cabinet reshuffle. It is akin to the removal of the former Ministers by the President. Therefore, if the former Ministers are going to be reappointed the President is required by section 147 of the Constitution to submit names to the Senate for fresh screening and confirmation.”

At the last Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari directed all Ministers and other political appointees who aspire to contest for elective offices in the 2023 General Elections to resign their appointments. In compliance with the directive, nine Ministers resigned their appointments. The former Ministers are Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Ogbonnaya Onu, Timipre Sylva, Chris Ngige, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Uche Ogah, Pauline Tallen and Chief Tayo Alasoadura.

 

In a farewell meeting held with the former Ministers on Friday, May 13, 2022, President Buhari thanked them for serving the nation sacrificially, ”with dignity and honour”. While wishing them success in the upcoming elections and in future endeavours the President commended them for their decision and courage to contest for elective offices and their  compliance with his directive.

 

 

