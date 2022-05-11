Why Ogun people want Abiodun back – Group

*Says his critics are bound to fail

A political support group, Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA), rallying support for the second term bid of Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that no amount of unwarranted attack and sponsored smear campaign can deter the people of the state from voting in Gov Dapo Abiodun for another four years term in 2023.

DACA in a statement signed by its convener, Mr Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde and made available to journalists at Abeokuta, the state capital by the group Media Consultant, Oluwaseun Joshua, revealed that those engaging in this condemnable acts are no other than those desperate politicians the residents of the state had once rejected at the poll but are hell-bent on finding relevance at all cost.

The group explained that the growing attacks against the governor of the state in recent times were nothing but the ranting of an ant and sheer product of “politics of bitterness and pull him down”.

DACA said that the people of the state are however very wise and quite discerning and as a result could read in-between the line and found out that jealousy and politics of bitterness are the major driving forces.

The group said “it is quite unfortunate that some spent forces and enemies of meaningful governance and exciting development that we have been witnessing in the state in the last three years under Gov Dapo Abiodun will keep on spewing out falsehood and all manners of gibberish just because against their expectations, the governor has continued to record ground breaking achievements in all the critical sectors

“We are also aware that the entrance of Sen Adeola Olamilekan Solomon popularly called Yayi into Ogun State politics and the warm embrace the highly enterprising and selfless politician had received from the peace loving members of Ogun APC, unlike how someone in the past had threatened to bring down the whole world crashing on him is also said to be at the heart of these anti-democratic elements”

It stated further that “we are not surprising that these frivolous petitions and all sorts of unfounded stories are flying around now because they knew that the second term of Gov Abiodun is already mission accomplished. This is what the governor had achieved with his scintillating performance in the last three years.

“It is obvious that the governor has put his whole soul in the business of raising the bar of qualitative governance in the state. The governor has invested in infrastructural development, the road construction are spread across the state, critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, housing, employment and empowerment for the youth and women have not been allowed to suffer.

“The dream of a Cargo and passenger airport at Ilisan Remo are becoming reality by December. Rather than all this distraction, I think what is needed now is to further support and cooperate with the governor so that he could be encouraged to do more for the people.

“We are also of the strong opinion that either those desperate politicians like it or not, God is involved, the people of the state also want it, so the second term ambition of our hardworking governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun is already a mission accomplished”.