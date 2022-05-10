Bloody Lie! We Didn’t Buy APC Form for Jonathan – Miyetti Allah

After former President Goodluck Jonathan disowned any group that claimed to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for him, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has come into the picture. It denied media reports that it obtained the form for Jonathan.

Why should it do so? The group argued that it would not not buy any form for any candidate contesting the 2023 general elections. Rather, it said there “are far higher needs for money to assist its members being uprooted and killed in the South East and several other States than buying forms for politicians.”

This is contained in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma. He said the association will support a candidate that shows commitment to end the suffering of its members after the conclusion of party primaries.

He said: “The attention of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any Candidate contesting elections.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the million of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry, cattle rustling and the dastardly activities of self appointed vigilantes who for all intent and purpose are committed to executing genocide.

“We believe politics should be left to politicians, we see no mileage in supporting any politician when we are overwhelmed by the crisis being faced by our members Nationwide.

“We call on the media to take their time to understand the difference between the various fulbe organisations and avoid dragging us into political mud”.