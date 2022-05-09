The Price You Must Pay for Success

By Yemi Adetayo

There is a price to pay for everything worthwhile on planet earth. If you desire to be stand out then you must be ready to pay the price of success. Nobody can achieve success in marriage, career or life without dedication. You cannot become a success without paying the price.

Every winner is a story of dedication. Do you have a vision? Fix your eyes on the target and be ready to work hard. Always remember there is no feast without a sacrifice. The free education that most people benefited from was not free, someone paid the price for them. Nothing is free; everything has got a price and you must be ready to pay.

ARE YOU WILLING TO PAY THE PRICE OF SUCCESS OR DO YOU JUST WANT TO BLOW?

For you to pay the price, you must know what it costs, what it cost to be a top-notch consultant, for instance, you must be an expert, and you must be ready to read and study hard. A readiness to invest in books is a must. You must also be good at marketing and sales among other things. You will discover that you will keep learning and getting better for you to succeed. I have met different people who know what they want to do but have not found out the cost of getting there. So, most times they work in cycles and never move forward. Dreams without dedication and focus become mere daydreaming. I am yet to see anyone become a star without paying the needed sacrifice. If you want to be successful, you must be ready to pay the price. Most people want to blow (succeed) just like that, it will never happen. It cannot happen just like that because success doesn’t just happen. Have you ever seen a woman who just got pregnant without sex? If that cannot happen, so will success never happen without dedication? There is a price to pay.

HOW TO FIND OUT THE COST OF SUCCESS

Ask questions. Find out from those that know. Don’t ask your friends they may scare you off with their ignorance. Ask an expert. The next thing you can do is Google your questions. Several experts scattered all over the globe have answered questions and poured out their minds on what to do to stand out in different fields. You can as well Google the questions to learn from them. For instance, you cannot practice counselling without a master’s degree in Nigeria and anywhere in the world. Find out the needed certification in your area. The question you must answer is what is required to practice this field? What is required to stand out successfully?

I have observed over time, that most of our music stars for instance shine for a while and fizzle out, never to be ever heard again. Whereas most music stars abroad are usually on the scene for decades. This could be one of the reasons. And someone like King Sunny Ade here in Nigeria just like the foreign counterparts has been singing since the 70s till date. Don’t desire to just blow (succeed) and disappear from the scene.

EVERY NEWSMAKER PAID THE PRICE OF GREATNESS, SO MUST YOU

The moment you know the price of greatness, in your interest, please pay it. Don’t look for shortcuts, they don’t usually last. Most newsmakers I researched paid the price and that is why you can read their stories. If you cannot pay the price of success, there won’t be a story to tell. You will only read other people’s stories. To become a newsmaker, resolve to pay the price today!

YOU CANNOT BE SUCCESSFUL IN YOUR COMFORT ZONE

You cannot be successful in your comfort zone. What is your comfort zone? What won’t make you successful? Identify it and yank it off your life so you can move up. What’s the use of a friend that is not challenging you to get better? What’s the use of the friends that won’t unleash the greatness in you? Resolve to live your dreams. Resolve to stand out in life. Resolve to become better off. Resolve to remove from your life anything that won’t move your life forward. Anything!

THE PRICE OF SUCCESS IS NOT NEGOTIABLE

The price for success is not negotiable. For you to enjoy real success, you must be ready to stop complaining. Stop looking for shortcuts and pay the full price. The newsmakers today paid their price yesterday. For you to be a newsmaker tomorrow; be ready to pay the price today. Determine how badly you want to reach your goal and pay the price too. Strip off habits that are limiting and move on. Be ready to work hard. Until you start working, nothing works.

The price you will pay is personal. No one can pay your price for you. Have you not noticed that people only go to matriculation or convocation ceremonies to thank God for you, they won’t be there to take lectures with you or submit your assignments for you. We are waiting to read your success story, please pay your price to enjoy the prize of success. Start today!

Remember, whether you decide the price or not, you will reap the reward. It would either be very painful or full of pleasurable moments. The ball is in your court. You will succeed.

Yemi Adetayo is a success strategist and leadership expert. He holds a Masters’s in Counseling Psychologist from Lagos State University. He can be reached at: [email protected]