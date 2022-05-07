Nigerian singer Amadhu debuts with Call Me

By Nehru Odeh

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Ahmad Umah Barmo, better known as Amadhu, has released Call Me, a single from his forthcoming EP, Hausa Boy with Yoruba Looks.

Hausa Boy with Yoruba looks? Sure. As the title of the EP suggests, Ahmadu, a product of mixed cultural background is half Hausa (precisely from Zamfara State) and Half Yoruba (from Ogun State).

Amadhu considers himself an “Afrobreeder”, having labelled his music style “Afrobreed” – a self-styled sub-genre of Afrobeats that originated from his cultural background. He believes his mixed background plays a crucial role in the music he writes and plays.

And he is determined to grow in his craft as a singer-songwriter and bring joy to many across the world through his music

Call Me, the visual of which was released on on YouTube on Thursday 5 May 2022, promises to be a hit, as just 48 hours after its release, it is currently gaining momentum there.

A love song that will definitely appeal to music buffs, it is about a guy making up with his lover, reaffirming his undying love and telling her he will always pick her calls. This single seals Amadhu as a significant voice for the street, as it mirrors their everyday realities.

The single is produced by Enyi Skwod under La Cave Musik, a record label founded by Nigerian writer, publisher, filmmaker and music producer. Nwelue is currently an academic visitor and founder of the James Currey Society at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford,

Born on 16 September, 2001, Amadhu grew up listening to the likes of 2Baba, Psquare, Wizkid, Eminem, Justin Bieber etc. But he became professionally interested in music in 2017.