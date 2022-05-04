Night of magic as Real Madrid beat Man City 6-5

In a tension-soaked match, Real Madrid have proven that they are indeed the comeback Kings. They have beaten Manchester City 6-5 goal aggregate at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to book a place in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

However the remarkable thing about Los Blancos’ victory was the dramatic twist and turn of events that defined their comeback. It was indeed a night of magic that the UEFA Champions League is known for. They were a goal down at the dying minutes when Rodrygo displayed his moments of magic. And Benzema sealed their victory with a well-taken penalty.

Man City had won the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday 4-3 and were on the verge of beating Real Madrid in the second leg with Mahrez’s 73 minute goal, when Rodrygo brought Real Madrid back into the game with two quick goals at stoppage time. At the end of full time the scores were Real Madrid – 5 Liverpool -5.

However Karim Benzema put Real Madrid ahead via penalty at the first half of extra time after he had been fouled to secure victory for the Spanish champions. The match ended Real Madrid 6 Man City 3.

With this Real Madrid victory, the possibility of an all English final has become a mere dream, as the Los Blancos’ are now set to face Liverpool in the final on 28 May, 2022.

However, credit must go to Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelloti, whose substitutions in the second half made all the difference.