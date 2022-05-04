Again, Oshiomhole announces intention to join presidential race

By Jethro Ibileke

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has again announced his intention to join the long list of presidential aspirants on the platform of the ruling party.

Recall that Oshiomhole who announced his intention to join the presidential aspirants in the morning of Friday, 29 April, later same day announced a postponed the formal declaration till further notice.

Media aide to the former two-time Governor of Edo State, Victor Oshioke, had in a two-paragraph press release on the same day said:

“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of APC which was advertised to hold today, April 29th 2022 is hereby postponed.

“The new date for the event will be communicated appropriately.”

But, rumors from the Iyamho country home of the former two-time Governor of Edo State on Tuesday morning, had it that he has abandoned his presidential ambition for the ticket of the Edo north senatorial seat.

The associate who craved anonymity, hinted that “the declaration was a ruse”. He added that “Oshiomole for Senate is a reality which will be actualized.”

An inquiry for confirmation by our Correspondent from Oshiomhole’s spokesman, Victor Oshioke, however met a brick wall, as he said that he could not respond on the issue. He however promised to “respond with a statement shortly.”

However, the statement did not come until about 8.18 pm. The statement noted that the formal declaration will now hold on Wednesday, 4 May, 2022, at Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Abuja, by 3 pm.

“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold as follows:

“Your presence will be highly appreciated.

“We apologise for the short notice and hope that your love for Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole will motivate you to attend, irrespective of any unforseen constraints,” the statement said.

Adams Oshiomhole hinges his campaign on “Restructure The Change 2023” mantra,