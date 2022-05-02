Ebute-Meta building collapse: Death toll now 8

By Fabian Ekeruche

The death toll at the collapsed Ebute-Meta three-storey building had risen to eight.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Southwest Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the eight dead persons include five males and three females.

An old three-Storey building collapsed at N0 24 Ibadan Street, off Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Meta on Sunday night at about 10.56 p.m.

NAN also reports that 23 occupants of the building were rescued.

However, rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the incident in search of occupants trapped under the rubble. (NAN)