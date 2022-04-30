Kogi: PDP screens out 6 senatorial aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly Screening Committee in Kogi State has disqualified six Senatorial aspirants on various grounds.

From Kogi East, Elder Ubolo Okpanachi, a former Accountant General, AG of the State and Alhaji Aminu Abubakar Suleiman were kicked out of the race for different allegations.

While Okpanachi was allegedly accused of anti party activities and being a mole, Suleiman was accused of not being a registered voter in the zone.

The committee is said to have noted that the fact of him not being eligible to vote or take part in an election in the senatorial district, automatically forecloses his chances of benefiting from any vote cast in the district.

Suleiman, the committee further noted has not voted for anyone in Kogi East and hence not qualified to run.

The result of the screening exercise released on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital, showed that Isaac Alfa and Victor Adoji were cleared to proceed with their senatorial aspirations,

Similarly, out of the seven aspirants vying for the Kogi Central Senatorial seat, four including a former Senator, Ahmed Ogembe, were disqualified.

However, the disqualified aspirants are said to have indicated interest in approaching the party’s screening appeals committee to seek redress, which if successful, could provide veritable grounds for litigation against the party in the future.

Similarly, an aspirant to the House of Representatives from the Idah Federal Constituency, Hon. Ismail Inah Hussein, was disqualified on the grounds of anti-party activities.