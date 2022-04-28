Gasvine Offers Ramadan Special Promo

Gasvine Properties, Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate company is celebrating the season with a 30 per cent slash promotion tagged: Ramadan Special Promo. The promotion is poised to make buying a property much easier during the Ramadan celebration.

The promotion covers all the estates spread across the country: Mowe – Ofada, Ogun state, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, Izele- Azagba, Asaba and Avu in Owerri, Imo State

This was made known by the GMD/CEO of the real estate firm, ESV DR Oziele Godwin, in a press statement.

According to him, the ongoing promo is spread across their estates in Lagos, Ogun, Delta and Imo states. We are committed to making housing affordable for Nigerians he added.

He also said any realtor or anyone at all who brings a buyer will be handsomely rewarded. We believe in rewarding well.

He further added that the decision for the promo is part of the corporate efforts to make housing affordable for every Nigerian. We desire to solve the housing needs of at least 1.6 million Nigerians. We belief that every Nigerian should be able to own a personal property

This is also an employment opportunity for people to earn a handsome income just by bringing in buyers.

All our properties are authentic, verifiable and government approved, Dr Godwin assured.

Our most cherished values are: integrity, Excellence, Promptness among others. We have been in business for over four years and all our clients are happy they did business with us.

We work round the clock to ensure more and more Nigerians own properties at the best of deals. Our purpose is to provide enough homes for different classes of Nigerians. The Ramadan promo is geared to achieve our housing dream.

We felicitate with Moslems all over the federation and we advise them to take advantage of our promo slash for a memorable celebration or get buyers to enjoy financial rewards.