Gasvine Organises Free Medical outreach, Empowerment Programme in Ago Palace, Lagos

Gasvine Properties, Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate company, recently organised a free medical outreach for the residents of Green Field Estate, Ago Palace Way Lagos, as a part of their social responsibility programme earmarked for 2022. ESV Dr Oziele Godwin the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Property Company stated in a press release.

The medical outreach ran for 2 consecutive Saturdays. Being the 16th and the 23rd of July 2022 between 8 am and 11:30 am. The free medical checkup gave residents in the estate as well as people outside the neighbourhood the opportunity to check their sugar level and blood pressure in addition to free medical advice and counselling.

The purpose of the outreach, in the words of Dr Oziele Godwin, was to corporately give back to society. “We thought that being a part of peoples’ general welfare and enlightening them on general medical awareness would ease a lot of tension. The outreach is also our way of providing medical succour to those who don’t have the means to visit the hospital.

He continued: “We educated the community on the need of staying healthy and the importance of checking their health. We also emphasized that health is the real wealth. What’s the purpose of money to a sick person? These were our emphasis at the outreach.”

He added that the residents in the community expressed their delight and happiness in benefiting from Gasvine’s medical outreach. They prayed for the progress and more ability to do more.

“I am happy to be here, I have been able to learn more things about my health, hypertension, sugar level and so on. I promise to take good care of my health and those of my family. Gasvine thank you, said one of the residents after he was attended to.

Another person was heard saying, “I have been able to learn the things I should eat and not eat, and things I should do and not do concerning my health to be fit.”

The turnout was encouraging, “we are happy we did this,” concluded Dr Oziele