Jamoh wins maritime public sector icon award

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh has been named winner of the Vanguard Public Sector Icon, Maritime, 2021.

The Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba who announced this while presenting a conveyance letter to Dr Jamoh in Lagos said other awardees are President of the African Development Bank, ADB, Akinwunmi Adesina, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State amongst others.

Mr. Anaba noted that, the screening committee of the Vanguard Awards reviewed Dr. Jamoh’s nomination critically and all indices in good corporate governance pointed at the NIMASA DG as an outstanding public sector official in year 2021.

He noted the consistency of the Dr. Jamoh led management at NIMASA in growing capacity for the Nigerian maritime industry, adding that despite not being a revenue generating Agency of Government, NIMASA management under his watch has effectively blocked leakages and increased contributions to the consolidated revenue fund exponentially in 2021, reaching an all-time high of over N37 Billion (Thirty Seven Billion Naira).

The International Maritime Bureau IMB on 3rd March, 2022 announced the removal of Nigeria from the global Piracy list as a result of sustained decline in piracy activities in Nigerian maritime domain. The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, Kitack Lim during the Marine Protection Committee meeting last week recognized Nigeria for the steady progress in the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and commended collaboration amongst regional bodies in the quest to achieved improved safety and security of commercial shipping.

Shortly after receiving the notification of award, Dr. Jamoh appreciated the organizers for the recognition noting that it’s a call to serve more.

“This recognition coming from a reputable organization such as “Vanguard is a call to serve more. Since March 3rd when Nigeria was delisted from the global piracy list by the IMB, our new challenge is now is that of sustenance. We will continue in our collaboration with all relevant stakeholders locally and internationally to ensure a sustainable development of the Nigerian maritime industry,“ he said.