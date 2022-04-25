Over 200 die in violence in Sudan’s western Darfur region

Monday, April 25, 2022 2:11 pm


At least 201 people died and 98 injured, in violence in West Darfur state in Sudan, an official working for the governor of the region said on Monday.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported that tens of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes by the violence.

It added that houses have been set alight, hospitals attacked and businesses plundered.

The violence, which erupted in Al Kuraynik on Friday spread to the West Darfur capital of Al Geneina by Monday.

The reasons for the violence remain unclear.

According to some reports, the clashes are between nomads and farmers competing for grazing space and water.

Other reports point to an attack by the Rapid Support Forces militia, formerly known as Janjaweed.

Volker Perthes, UN Special Representative for Sudan has called for an independent investigation into the causes of the violence.

There have been repeated outbreaks of violence in recent months in Sudan’s West Darfur state and in the neighbouring states of North Darfur and South Darfur.

The violence is threatening the approaching harvest.

Aid organisations believe that more than 18 million people will be facing acute food insecurity by September.(dpa/NAN)

