Election 2023: To be or not to be, that is the question

By Promise Adiele

The inevitable parallel between literature and reality bulks large in the social visions of a conscientious observer. Within the context of literature’s sustained tyrannical identity as an art form, commitment compels one to respond positively to its beckoning hands for a guide in social commentary and analysis. Literature is never far apart and does not struggle to define historical or contemporary reality. Therefore, Prince Hamlet’s famous soliloquy in Shakespeare’s play Hamlet immediately comes to mind when one considers the wavering potentialities of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Caught in a dilemma between life and death, Prince Hamlet blurts ‘to be or not to be, that is the question’. The quote revives emotions of chaos, disarray, and inertia towards the 2023 general elections in Nigeria. Put in another way, it can be interpreted as – will it happen or will it not happen? That popular phrase by Hamlet drags us to a crossroad, the best locale for Esu, the Yoruba primal god of indecision, confusion, and uncertainty. Will there be an election in Nigeria next year or not? That is the big question.

I am not unmindful of a renowned legal luminary, Afe Babalola’s insistence that the 2023 general elections in Nigeria should be postponed. Such an extreme position underscores the grave political atmosphere in the country. I am also aware that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye recently avowed that God has not revealed to him that elections will hold in Nigeria next year. Yet, despite all these personal abstractions, Nigerians march on, hoping that elections will hold next year. If indeed elections will hold, social commentators and analysts have a responsibility to critically engage issues and educate a public caught in the web of political ignorance. If it becomes clear that elections will not hold, Nigerians must march forward to a determined favourable destination for all.

Toward the 2023 general elections, critics are at work, both genuine and paid. Most of the paid critics only produce acerbic, personal, direct insults against political office aspirants, the opponents of their paymasters. Such criticisms lack merit because they are founded on the quicksand of delirious longing for lucre. When people mindlessly insult other people openly or due to their association and beliefs, the peddlers of the insult indulge in external immorality. Such attitude is a manifestation of internal moral, psychological disunity, an incoherence that calls to question, one’s mental abilities. These paid critics are the real enemies of Nigeria.

The 2023 general election is more significant because it will either signpost the revival of an ailing country or its final death and subsequent burial. Certainly, there is a consensus that the Mohammadu Buhari APC – led government is a colossal failure on all fronts. All indices of failure in governance defiantly stare Nigerians in the face daily. It is futile and at once needless to recount the disembowelling conditions in the country. Such indulges benumb the sensibilities and impede the reasoning faculties of a well-disposed person. In the last seven years, the country has bled, dangerously hovering over the proverbial precipice. APC and Buhari have connived to liquidate every shred of socio-political and economic accommodation in the most populous Black Country on earth. These conditions make the 2023 general elections very interesting and also ominously intriguing. However, the approaching elections remind one of Prince Hamlet’s soliloquy ‘to be or not to be, that is the question’.

As 2023 draws closer, many politicians are already jostling for various political offices especially the office of the president. Some of them are jokers while some have some measure of genuine intent to emerge as Nigeria’s number one citizen next year. However, looking at the APC-led Buhari administration, it is safe to say that no APC candidate has any moral justification to ask Nigerians for votes in next year’s election. Given the laceration of Nigeria and all the attendant anguish, given that this government has plunged Nigerians into the abyss of gloomy despondency and despair, it would amount to a reckless insult to ask Nigerians to vote for an APC candidate next year. In that way, Yemi Osisnbajo, Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and other APC aspirants have no business contesting for the number one position in the country. Do these people think that Nigerians are stupid?

Those who isolate Osinbajo as part of the seven years of Buhari’s tragic administration must also remember the significant roles played by Tinubu in enthroning the hellish government. Yes, Osinbajo, otherwise a brilliant, eloquent and qualified candidate, is undeniably smeared with the mud of APC rule of death. Bola Tinubu is as culpable as Osinbajo in the matter. In fact, Tinubu should share more of the blame because he campaigned and foisted Buhari on Nigerians. Osinbajo may have been misconstrued when he avowed that he will continue from where Buhari stopped, but as an intellectual talking to dispossessed and helpless Nigerians, to promise to advance a Buhari culture is an unprocessed, raw insult on tender nerves. Star boy, Yemi Osinbajo must be smarter than that. Nigerians do not want to be associated with anything about Buhari after 2023. Tinubu, the self-acclaimed landlord of Lagos should please stop the insult of aspiring to become the president of Nigeria because it is his life ambition. Tinubu is APC and APC is Tinubu. He has always supported the current government even when it was clear that Nigerians were groaning under an emasculating order. Jagaban of heaven and earth, daddy wa, ejoor sir, take a break and play the role of a statesman instead of this continuous humiliation of Nigerians that you want to be their president after Buhari. All other APC candidates should please stop the insult and go home. To continue to campaign to be the president of Nigeria under APC is pushing the narrative too far. Nigerians cannot suffer amnesia forever. Anybody in any capacity that has enabled these tragic conditions in the country under APC should hands up in apology to Nigerians and go home for proper reconciliation with God.

PDP has many candidates, both jokers and serious contenders. It is indefensible that Atiku Abubakar, a man who has been a former vice-president of Nigeria and supervised an apocalyptic economic haemorrhage in the country is still aspiring to become the president. What new things will he bring to the table? These people are simply asking for too much, testing the patience of Nigerians. Atiku is a Northerner, I expect him as a statesman, a position which he has adamantly refused to occupy, to respect, on the grounds of justice and fair play, a rotational scheme that will see a candidate from the South-East emerge as the party’s flag bearer in the next election. That reminds me of Peter Obi an excellent administrator and frugal personality whose evidence of economic mastery speaks volumes. But there is a big challenge with the Peter Obi aspiration. Obi’s region, the South-East is currently caught in the throes of violence unleashed by the daredevil unknown gunmen. The unknown gunmen have made it clear that there will be no elections in the whole South-East next year. Recently, a young Igbo man was brutally assassinated by these unknown gunmen while he was discharging his duties as an INEC staff. If there are no elections in the South-East next year, how does Obi hope to become the president of Nigeria, with the votes from other regions? It is bewildering that Peter Obi, a man aspiring to become the president of Nigeria next year has not spoken or taken a position about the activities of unknown gunmen in his region. His silence on this matter is disturbing.

In these, where do Kingsley Moghalu and other aspirants stand? Unfortunately, Moghalu and other young, vibrant contenders do not have the financial muscle to play politics in Nigeria at the highest level. Looking at all the indices, it follows that Nigerians might not be ready for elections next year because no candidate is clearly favoured to even stand and ask for votes. Postpone the elections and form a national government of unity? Who will oversee the government and what will be the terms of reference? However, should elections next year go on despite all the looming challenges, then Nigerians must critically decide what they want. A continuation of the APC rule of conquering under any candidate is disconcerting. The emergence of an Atiku Abubakar, a serial aspirant is exasperating. The consideration of Peter Obi, a man who has not taken a position about the insecurity in his region and the threat of ‘no election’ should call for serious concerns. I have decided to ignore other aspirants because there is a limit to which the sensibilities of a man must be violated. Nigerians must examine these issues dispassionately and decide what they want. To be or not to be, that is the question.

Promise Adiele PhD

Mountain Top University

[email protected]