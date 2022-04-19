Two dead as NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna

Two pilots were feared dead as Nigeria Air Force aircraft used in training officers, crashed in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Authoritative source at the Air Force Base, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the tragedy occurred in the evening.

The aircraft said to be a Super Mushak, reportedly crashed inside a NAF facility while on a training mission.

Meanwhile, one of the officers killed in a plane crash has been identified as Flight Lt Abubakar Alkali.

In a statement, the family of the deceased pilot announced that the officer has been buried according to Islamic rite at NAF base Central Mosque, Kaduna on Tuesday evening.