Orlando Julius, great saxophonist, dies at 79

Orlando Julius, the great saxophonist, is dead. He was 79. This was posted by Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of Evergreen Musical Company Limited, on Facebook this morning.

She wrote: “’Bimbo, daddy has passed on’”, this was the message I stumbled on waking up at exactly 3:00am to peruse my watsapp page.. It was a message sent in to me by Orlando Julius beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya”.

“Orlando Julius a native of Ijebu Ijesha succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79.

“We shall miss one of Nigeria’s fathers of Afro/Highlife Music , a gentleman and a fine Saxophonist.

“May daddy Orlando Julius soul journey well. To the entire Ekemode family may God give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” she wrote.