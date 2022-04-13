Osinbajo, Tinubu, Yoruba Politics and the Curse of Alafin Aole

By Yemisi Shyllon

When I read the cross destructive political firings on this forum, for and against Tinubu and Osinbajo, I am reminded of the historical curse of Alafin Aole of the old Oyo empire, against the Yoruba race. This curse, is historically recorded to have eventually led to the fall of the Oyo empire, the 16- year Kiriji intercine wars of the Yoruba, of the Yoruba being the largest victims of the trans Atlantic trade in world history and the difficulty of the Yoruba to intra-tribally cooperate with each other for common purposes.

Contempranuously, some damaging examples can be cited, of the Yoruba being notoriously unable to jointly pursue goals in their common interests without being self- destruct. A citeable recent example is the agony of condemnations, led mostly by the Yoruba press, against Mrs Adeosun, Nigeria’s erstwhile minister of finance. The Yoruba were apparently the most vocal in calling for her removal as minister on the basis of some issues around her NYSC certificate/service.

Of course, others must have been happy watching the Yoruba in their natural self destructive game. They cleverly complied with the Yoruba loudly chorused cry for her removal and the Yoruba were rewarded with her replacement, by one of those others.

The political rivalry between Tinubu and Osinbajo should therefore, not be fought without this consciouness in mind. This apparent unfolding repetition of Alafin Aole’s curse, reminds me of the famous call by the Late Yoruba musician and dramatist in the famous call of his music, to the Yoruba: “Yoruba ronu.”

Another example which comes to mind, is with the university of technology at Ogbomoso, which was originally conceived for joint ownership by the people /governments of Oyo and Osun. We all know what has since unfolded with that symbol that would have stood as a living example against the curse of Alafin Aole.

A well known example, which goes to

confirm the continued efficacy of Alafin Aole’s curse, of brothers shall be against brothers, is found in Nigerian trading and commerce space. Whilst some one other Nigerian tribe, consistently welcome and successfully promote trading and apprenticeship within their tribal span and clans, the Yoruba on the other hand, are notorious for self destruction once one or more of themselves attempt to compete with each other in any trade or commerce. As against the Yoruba, these other traders are known to encourage their clanish brothers, to increase their profits by jointly buying and importing in bulk by trading in traditional cooperatives. Such traders contribute funds into one purse to jointly import, while trusting each other, to appoint one among themselves to travel for joint their importations from their common purse

Many examples of Yoruba political self destruct within the Nigerian political space, that alludes to the persistent efficacy of the curse of Alafin Aole against the Yoruba tribe, has been cited in this forum, that therefore needs no repitition.

However, while the Yoruba are again currently busy at engaging in their notorious self -destruct, other competing tribes within the Nigerian political space, remain taciturn, closing noting and observing, gathering the ammunition being freely and unrestrictively provided by the Yoruba, in their notorious macabre dance, for use against the Yoruba in the upcoming Nigerian 2023 presidential election.

I have silently read about and observed that same self destructive Yoruba macabre dance in the many writings on social media. The Yoruba therefore, need to be conscious of the damaging use of those ammunition being provided, would be eventually be employed by their political rivals.

The political rivalry between Tinubu and Osinbajo should therefore, not be fought without this consciouness in mind. This apparent unfolding repetition of Alafin Aole’s curse, reminds me of the famous call by the Late Yoruba musician and dramatist in the famous call of his music, to the Yoruba: “Yoruba ronu.”

In acceeding to that call, the parties of both camps of the divide between these two accomplished Yoruba sons, need to bury their hatchets and egos, promptly come together to fashion out a common strategy in Yoruba best interest, within the current highly competitive Nigerian political space . We should stop our dirty political war in the public space. Others are noting. My humble take.

*Prince Yemisi Shyllon, lawyer, boardroom player, businessman, Africa’s number one arts collector and public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos