Will Smith Slap and its Consequences: Learn to Walk Away

By Funmi Peter-Omale

Where are the people clapping for the #willsmith slap on #chrisrock, to come form a Committee to go beg #Oscars on his behalf?

A little bit of annoying tinge of unacceptable sick joke that he could have walked out of, with his head held high has ricocheted.

The earlier the older generation, my generation and above, realise some actions in and out of public are no longer acceptable, the better for us.

Some jokes are no longer funny, some actions are no longer acceptable. There are consequences, there are now social media and there’s the #cancelculture.

Learn to walk away, if it’s no longer fun for you, where you’re. Even if it’s your own house, office, inside your car, your yard, your party, your garden or whatever. If someone is doing or saying something that’s upsetting you, rather than rising to the violence bait; walk away and go cool down somewhere else. You’ll save yourself a lot of regrets and embarrassments.

I mean, why did he even think he had to defend #jadapinkettsmith? She was more than capable of defending herself, as she’s been doing like for sometime now justifying her alleged extra marital shenanigans and her so called blended family and supposed open marriage.

We know she wears the “trousers” in the marriage and past discourses had suggested Will was scared of her leaving him.

It was a momentary fit of anger, landing a renowned popular and well respected actor, sing-song writer, producer and hero into zero. In minutes, everything rubbished by an unnecessary public display of momentary fit of anger and inability to walk away

With what’s going on now, I hope this doesn’t break down their marriage. Eventually.y

Ten years is a long time for a man in his 50s, who’s been acting for over 30 years. He’s lost Netflix and other active contracts and endorsements.

Even if he were to go back to music after decades of hiatus, I doubt if big endorsements will come his way again. That’s the toxicity of cancel culture, putting paid to a career built over three decades.

It was a momentary fit of anger, landing a renowned popular and well respected actor, sing-song writer, producer and hero into zero.

In minutes, everything rubbished by an unnecessary public display of momentary fit of anger and inability to walk away.

Learn to walk away folks, walk away and show you’re not a bigger person but also that your peace of mind and mental wellbeing are very important to you. Plus don’t allow the enemy steal your joy.

Shame Will Smith will be remembered more for the slap he gave at the #Oscars2022 and not the award he received moments after he assaulted Chris Rock. He made history both ways.

*Mrs Funmi Peter -Omale, journalist and public affairs analyst, writes from London.