Amaechi declares for 2023 presidency

Saturday, April 9, 2022 2:40 pm


Rotimi Amaechi: Minister Transportation

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

After months of speculations that he is interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday declared his intention to contest the presidency under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2023 general election.

Amaechi made the declaration amidst crowd of party faithfuls during a thanksgiving Service at the Adokiye Amasiemeka stadium organised by Rivers Chapter of APC.

“I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President,” the Minister said.

Former national chairman of APC Comrade Adams Oshiomole was among prominent dignitaries at the ceremony.

Wit Amaechi’s declaration two prominent son of Ikwerre, a major ethnic nationality in Rivers State are now jostling for the presidential ticket of Nigeria’s two major political parties.

Wike’s successor as governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike is also battling to get the 2023 presidential ticket of opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

