Cryptocurrency  transactions: CBN slams N800m on Access, UBA and Stanbic IBTC

The Central Bank of Nigeria has wielded the big stick on three Nigerian commercial banks. It slammed a total of N800 million fine on Access Bank, UBA and Stanbic IBTC. Their offence: Failure to comply with regulations “prohibiting consumers from transacting in cryptocurrencies.” According to Bloomberg, the fines are part of the Nigerian apex bank’s efforts to discourage cryptocurrency, ensuring that commercial restrictions on cryptocurrency trading are in place. “It was also revealed that the CBN has the ability to detect cryptocurrency transactions that commercial banks may have overlooked.” Below are the fines per bank

*According to the report, Access Bank Plc, the country’s largest lender by assets, was fined N500 million for failing to shut down customers’ crypto accounts.

*United Bank for Africa Plc was fined N100 million naira for a customer’s digital-currency transactions.

*CBN penalized Stanbic IBTC Bank, the local unit of Standard Bank Group Ltd., N200 million for two accounts allegedly used for crypto transactions.