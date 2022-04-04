Wike: Nigeria sliding, in urgent need of rescue

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who is also a presidential hopeful in 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday said Nigeria should not be allowed to continue to slide as something must be done to rescue her, assuring that he is focussed and possesses the capacity and integrity to rule the country.

This was just as he vowed to take power back from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition party in 2023.

Governor Wike made the remark when he paid a visit to the leaders and members of the party at the Ikoyi, Lagos office of former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, asserting that the party was not going to beg but would take back power because the power belongs to PDP.

Wike, who spoke shortly after the closed-door meeting that had in attendance, the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswan; leaders of the party from the South-West, Mr Soji Adagunodo, deputy national vice-chairman South-West and other leaders of the party, said he should be given the opportunity to fly the party flag, come 2023.

“I have spoken to the elders and leaders and I hope they we get across to you what I said to them.

“Most importantly we can’t continue to let the country the way it’s sliding, something has to be done.

“Today requirement of a leader must be focused with capacity, courageous and I can tell you I have the courage and nobody to be afraid of and I have the capacity to make things better for this country.

“All I have spoken to you the elders is that give me the opportunity to represent PDP in the fight for 2023,” he said.

“What I’m going to do is we are going to take back the power, we are not begging, they will be ready and we are ready, the power belongs to us and we must go and take it back,” he added.

Chief George, who was the host, thanked the members for coming to receive the visitors, stressing that Governor Wike had told them in clear terms that he had the capacity to turn the country around for the better.

George said the governor had the strength, capacity and integrity to rule the country, even as he noted that Nigerians needed a bright person who “will take us out of the doldrums and lead us to where we should be.”

“I must thank you for honouring our brother, we have heard him, he has told us a clear intention, when it comes to integrity, when it comes to politics, when it comes to being absolutely resourceful, he is there.

“He also has on his side that youthful depth that he can run from here to that gate in two seconds, I can’t do that anymore. It’s like army generals we don’t retire, we only fade away. But we need a bright young person who will take us from where we are all in now and bring a fresh breath to this country,” he said.

The Atona Odua of Yorubaland, who eventually secured a yes voice vote, pledged the backing of the Lagos State chapter of PDP.

“We welcome you, we are ready to support you in Lagos. Am I saying the right thing? Those in favour, say ayy! Those against say nah!’ he said.