Ramadan: Show Love, Pray for Nigeria, Obasa Urges Muslims

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerian Muslims to rededicate their lives, increase their love for others, show stronger commitment and obedience to God’s instructions at this period of the Islamic holy month.

Speaker Obasa gave the counsel on Saturday in a statement by his media office to congratulate Muslim faithful for being alive to witness this year’s Ramadan.

The 30-day fasting period, the Speaker noted, should be seen as a greater opportunity for Allah’s blessings “as we carry out all that He has commanded us to do.”

He also urged Muslims in the country to use the period to pray for a better Nigeria characterised by peace.

“I congratulate us all, the Muslim Ummah, for having this opportunity, a special grace from God to take part in this year’s Ramadan.

“As devoted Muslims, we have to be conscious of the fact that this is a period of sober reflection, holiness and deep supplications to Almighty Allah, the One who was, who is and who will forever be.

“Let’s not forget to show love more at this time and at all times in our journey of life. It is the will of God that we do so.

“May Allah hear all our prayers and always show us His favour and mercy, Amin.

“Ramadan Kareem!” The Speaker prayed.