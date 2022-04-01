The Asiwaju Tinubu I know

By Nuhu Ribadu

There are many things to say about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Asiwaju is a man of many parts. You can only define him from you own peculiar perspective. But it is a mark of his greatness that the man draws as much attention as praise which combine to turn him into something of an enigma.

As someone who has related with Asiwaju quite closely since my foray into politics, I often laugh or get shocked when I hear certain things said about the man. Like all legendary figures in history, you hear admirers who know him from a distance almost deifying the man just as enemies vilify him. Like all of us, humans, Asiwaju Tinubu is human with his own foibles and weaknesses. But he is one human being that God almighty has endowed with great qualities.

As a leader, I find Asiwaju quite receptive. He is a listener who listens patiently. Asiwaju is business-like—he would stay in long meetings listening before arriving at a position. Unlike many a politician, he is also an open book. With him what you see is what you get and if he decides to be with you he would be there come rain or shine. This and his large-heartedness combine to make him a man of the people. He’s loyal to his friends and he has earned the loyalty of many in return.

As Asiwaju turns 70 my wish for him is more fulfilling years in greater service to our country.

*Nuhu Ribadu, is a former Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.