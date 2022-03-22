MultiChoice increases prices of DSTV, GOTV packages

Multichoice Nigeria on Tuesday announced new rates for its for all the bouquets on its pay television platform, the DSTV and GOTV.

According to a statement by the company, The premium DStv Package will go for N21,000, the Compact + N14,250, Compact N9,000

Confam N5,300, Yanga N2,950, Padi N2,150, Business N2,669 while the Xtraview + PVR access fee will be N2,900

Also, the rate for the Confam is now N5,300 from N4,615, while Yanga subscribers will pay N2,950.

The firm blamed “rising costs of inflation and business operations” for the increase which also affects GOTV packages.

For the GOTV, the new rates are GOtv Max N4,150, GOtv Jolli N2,800, GOtv Jinja N1,900 and GOtv Lite N900

However, Multichoice who pay on or before before April 1 will to pay the old price while customers will also pay the old price if they pay consistently before their due dates for a period of 12 months.

It also added that customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th month free.

“The price adjustments will enable us serve our customers better, offering them MORE CHOICE and GREAT VALUE all the time,” Multichoice said.

“We remain committed to making the best content from around the world accessible at varying price points to cater to the needs of individuals and families across the country.”