Gunmen abduct 8 Kwara APC officials

By Olayinka Owolewa

Eight members of All Progressives Congress, APC returning from the inauguration of the Executive Committee of their party in Ilorin, Kwara State capital were kidnapped between Araromi Opin and Obbo Ile in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday evening.

However, five among the travelers were able to escape from the gunmen who went away with the eight party members.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted a relative of one of the victims, Mr Adekunle Oluwole in Ilorin as confirming the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

He listed those involved as Mr Daniel Adewuyi, the Isapa Ward Chairman in Ekiti local government area of the state; the Eruku ward Chairman; Women Leader Eruku; Women Leader Obbo Ile, and Chairman Obbo Ile Ward as well as Women Leader Koro ward, and Women Leader Isapa ward, among others.

Oluwole added that the member representing Ekiti Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Mr Ganiyu Abolarin, and the Ekiti local government APC chairman, Mr Wale Awelewa, were at the hospital where some of the victims were rushed after they escaped on Wednesday.

He said some of those attacked by the kidnappers have been released from the hospital after receiving treatment and medical expenses settled by Abolarin.

He also confirmed that four Hilux vehicles fully loaded with members of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to the area to arrest the kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, told NAN that he was yet to be briefed about the matter.

Okasanmi however promised to keep the public abreast of developments, which he has not done since afternoon.