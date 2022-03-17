Ex-Anambra governor Willie Obiano arrested at Lagos airport

Thursday, March 17, 2022 11:50 pm


Ex- Governor Obiano of Anambra State: PFN says it has not endorsed anybody as his sucessor

Ex- Governor Obiano of Anambra State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday evening frustrated attempt by former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, to quickly get out of the country after he handed over to Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, his successor in Awka, the state capital earlier in the day.

Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos where he was reportedly scheduled to board a flight alongside his wife to Houston, Texas,United States.

Obiano was reportedly arrested around 8.30pm on Thursday and taken into custody by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

Some reports indicated that the former governor was arrested alongside his wife.

However, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the anti-graft agency confirmed the arrest of former Anambra State Governor.

The EFCC had given indication that it was investigating Obiano late last year when it placed Obiano on its watch list.

In a letter dated November 15 and addressed to the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the anti-graft agency asked to be informed whenever Obiano is seen attempting to travel out of the country.

