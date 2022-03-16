RCCG and the anatomy of political power

By Promise Adiele Should religion and politics mix? Can they be separated from each other? Is there a difference between religion and politics seeing that sometimes we speak in terms of the religion of politics and other times, the politics of religion? These questions have animated and dominated public discourse in the last week in Nigeria. At the forefront of these issues of religion and politics are the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). For some people, both the church, RCCG and the umbrella body, PFN have conspired to commit apostasy by creating a Directorate of Politics and Governance in their rank and file. In all honesty, have PFN and RCCG committed any crime by kick-starting a political awareness within Nigeria’s Christendom? Certainly no. My first direct encounter with religion and politics was on the pages of T. S Eliot’s Murder In The Cathedral, a verse dramatic composition redolent with the inevitable relationship between religion and politics. In the play, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Becket fell out with King Henry II who in turn banished the Archbishop to France. The Archbishop had served under King Henry II as a Chancellor of England, a political position which he combined with his religious duties. However, as time passed, Thomas Becket took exception to some of the King’s policies because they were inconsistent with his religious beliefs. The King cried blue murder and accused Thomas Becket of treachery. After seven years in France, Thomas Becket decides to return to England to continue with his religious duties. But unfortunately, he was murdered inside the cathedral by four knights who claim they were sent by King Henry II. While some people think that Thomas Becket could not reconcile the King’s political policies with his religious stance, others think that Becket died because of his inordinate desire to become a martyr. It must be noted that while Becket served as the Chancellor of England, through his compassion, he positively transformed the lives of the common people and gave impetus to the general revival of the working class who were hitherto deprived, denied, and wallowed in extreme poverty. Compassion is an undeniable derivative of religion. Should religion and politics mix? For me, religion should mix with politics. PFN and RCCG are explicitly redefining the general contours of our political behaviour by spurring Christians out of their lethargy, challenging them to participate more in politics. If other religions do so, then it is a welcome development. These religions cannot continue to criticize, preach, and point accusing fingers at politicians, leaving the political ocean for people they term as misfits and marauders to determine our collective destiny. Since the PFN directive to their affiliate bodies, the media has been aflame with opinions – constructive and reasonable, jejune and pedestrian. Those who take exceptions to the RCCG move query why a church should foray into politics. According to these people, politics and religion should never mix. Those who hold this view are more vehement in castigating RCCG and PFN for the offending directive. Alarmed by the damage this move may pose to his political ambition, renowned journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu has cried out condemning the RCCG and PFN. At this point, we must, as enlightened people draw the line between sentiments and the apparent illogicality in the cognitive process associated with the view that politics and religion should never mix. How on earth is it possible for anybody to argue that two inherently intertwined phenomena, politics and religion, should never mix seeing that both have always retained a dialectical potentiality? Is it possible to separate religion and politics? Can they exist independent of each other? Is a religious person necessarily a spiritual person? The answer is no. But most religious people are certainly spiritual.

