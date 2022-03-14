4 feared killed as youths clash with troops in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than four persons were reportedly killed last Friday in a clash between some operatives of Nigerian Army and youths of Obayantor community, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

Some members of the community however claimed that two soldiers were also killed by arm-bearing youths of the community, bringing the number of the victims to six.

Authorities of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, however denied the alleged killing of two soldiers.

It was gathered that a leadership tussle in the community, occasioned by the removal of the community youth head (Okhaegele), led to the clash.

A member of the community who craved anonymity, alleged that someone brought the soldiers to the community with a view to reclaiming the Okhaegele, adding that two soldiers were killed during the fracas.

He further alleged that the soldiers later returned in large numbers to avenge the death of their colleagues, and started firing sporadically while the people scampered for safety.

Four persons got killed and killed in the process.

The PRO of 4 Brigade headquarters, Nigerian Army, Benin, Captain Yemi Sokoya, however denied that soldiers were hired to the community and that no soldier was killed in the clash.

He added that the soldiers did not go there because of leadership tussle but on the intelligence that arms are being stockpiled there, saying they are not interested in any rivalry in the community.

According to him, “Soldiers were not hired to the community and no soldier was killed. It was not a reprisal attack but an operation based on intelligence of stockpiling arms.

“The operation in Obayantor community was done in collaboration with Directorate of State Service.

“The DSS hinted us that hoodlums are stockpiling weapons and terrorising the community and the way the country is, kidnapping, banditry among others, no responsible commander will hear such and fold his hands.

“So, we went there with the DSS who actually gave us the information and before we got there they opened fire on the troops who responded, but to the glory of God, we were able to clear the community and recover some arms and ammunition,” Shokoya said.

He said three English pump action gun, two AK 47 riflles, one double barrel gun 32 live catriges phones and Identity cards belonging to vigilante found in the pockets of the “criminals” were recovered by the operatives.

When contacted, the state police command’s spokesperson, SP Kontongs Bello, simply said it was an army operation and not the police.